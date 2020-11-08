Namal heads discussion in Jaffna focused on addressing several issues

Minister Namal Rajapaksa headed a discussion in Jaffna today focused on addressing several issues in the Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts.

A number of Ministers, Parliamentarians from the Government and the opposition and key officials attended the meeting.

MP Angajan Ramanathan said that the upgrading of schools in the Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts to National level, and foreign employment were among the issues discussed at the meeting today.

Ramanathan said in a Facebook post that the Government hopes to create employment opportunities for youth from the area in countries like Japan, Korea and Israel.

He said that issues faced by the health sector in the two districts were also discussed.

Former Northern Province Chief Minister and now Parliamentarian C.V Wigneswaran and Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran were among those who attended the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)