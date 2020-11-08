Former UN Resident Coordinator to Sri Lanka Subinay Nandy passed away

Former UN Resident Coordinator to Sri Lanka Subinay Nandy has passed away, the UN office in Sri Lanka said.

Nandy served in Sri Lanka from 2011 to 2016. A staunch advocate of the UN Charter, he led the UN’s efforts in promoting durable peace, stability, and prosperity towards reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

Prior to his assignment in Sri Lanka, Nandy was the UNDP Country Director in the China and Vietnam, and the Chief of the Regional Programme and Policy Division in the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.

He also served as Deputy Resident Representative in Turkmenistan and Assistant Resident Representative in Bangladesh where he started his UNDP career as National Programme Officer.

Sri Lanka was a second home to Nandy and one he held dear to his heart. As he mentioned upon his departure in February 2016, “my time in Sri Lanka has shown, on numerous occasions, that it is the people of Sri Lanka that have changed Sri Lanka. It is the people of Sri Lanka that strive to rebuild a resilient and hopeful tomorrow for a better and brighter Sri Lanka. It is the people of Sri Lanka that I will always cherish and remember.”

To his team and colleagues, he was compassionate, kind and unwavering in his commitment to uphold the values and principles of the United Nations.

A national of Bangladesh, Nandy was the loving husband of Chhanda and father of Ryan. (Colombo Gazette)