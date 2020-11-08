Expressway to reopen and train, bus operations to resume

The Southern Expressway will reopen while train and bus operations will resume in the Western Province tomorrow (Monday).

Officials said that the entry and exit points of the Southern Expressway in the Western Province, which was closed during the 10-day curfew, will be reopened tomorrow.

Passenger trains and passenger buses will also resume operations in the Western Province.

Trains and passenger buses will be allowed to travel through isolated areas but not stop in those areas.

The quarantine curfew imposed in most parts of the Western Province will be lifted tomorrow (Monday).

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the curfew will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

The 10-day curfew was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Western Province.

The curfew was initially enforced in the entire Western Province as a three day curfew but was later extended for 10 days. (Colombo Gazette)