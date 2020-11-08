Curfew in most parts of the Western Province to be lifted

The quarantine curfew imposed in most parts of the Western Province will be lifted tomorrow (Monday).

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the curfew will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

The 10-day curfew was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Western Province.

The curfew was initially enforced in the entire Western Province as a three day curfew but was later extended for 10 days.

However, last week Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given instructions to take all steps to contain the spread of the virus and lift the curfew in the Western Province.

President Rajapaksa had said that he was not prepared to keep the country shut because of the coronavirus.

The President said that everyone should be prepared to carry one with their daily activities while adhering to the health guidelines issued by the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)

