All institutions told to strictly follow new normal concept

All institutions have been told to strictly follow the new normal concept from tomorrow (Monday).

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that almost all institutions including offices and factories will resume full operations from tomorrow.

He said that the management of all institutions have been advised to strictly follow the new normal concept.

“This is a global concept introduced by the World Health Organisation,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the management of all institutions to access the Health Ministry website and follow the guidelines issued for each institution, be it a supermarket, factory or office.

He said that the public must extend their fullest support to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the public have also been told to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that anyone not wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing in public will be arrested. (Colombo Gazette)