Zahran Hashim’s wife tests positive while remanded in Welikada

Abdul Cader Fathima Hadiya, wife of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zahran Hashim, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hadiya tested positive for the virus while in remand custody at the Welikada Prison.

The Prisons Department said that a PCR test confirmed she had contracted the virus and she has now been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Last month (October) Hadiya was ordered to be remanded together with five other suspects.

She also appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday attacks on 23 October. (Colombo Gazette)