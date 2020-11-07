Teen dies after mother poisons four children in Uppuveli

A 16-year-old girl has died and four others, including three children have been admitted to hospital in Uppuveli after a woman gave poison to her children and attempted to commit suicide.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a neighbour had admitted a 33-year-old woman and four children to hospital after he visited the house and found them in critical condition.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigations revealed that the 33-year-old woman had mixed poison in some food and gave it to her children.

She had also taken the poison in an attempt to commit suicide following a dispute with her husband.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a 16-year-old girl had died while receiving treatment in hospital.

He said that the mother was in critical condition and the other three children are receiving treatment in hospital.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that parents should not make children the victims of their family disputes.

If you need help call Sri Lanka Sumithrayo, an organization focused on providing emotional support to help those at risk of suicide. (Colombo Gazette)