Sri Lanka’s opposition congratulates new US President elect

Sri Lanka’s opposition has congratulated new US President elect Joe Biden.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa congratulated Joe Biden on his historic victory at the US Presidential elections.

“My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on your historic victory on being elected #POTUS46 & my best wishes as you prepare to serve in the highest office. I wish you & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris, the very best in your efforts to transform America,” Premadasa tweeted.

Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January.

His election will end President Donald Trump’s tumultuous hold on Washington.

Speaking earlier, Joe Biden called on America to heal and unite and put the anger and demonisation behind them.

He said that tensions are high after a tough election yet the people must remain calm and let the process work out.

“Strong disagreements are inevitable in a democracy. Strong disagreements are healthy. They are a sign of a vigorous debate. Of deeply held views. The purpose of our politics isn’t to fan the flames of conflict but to solve problems,” he said.

Joe Biden said that he will represent the whole nation and called on America to work together and put the election behind them once its over. (Colombo Gazette)