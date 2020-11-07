By Easwaran Rutnam

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has called on America to heal and unite and put the anger and demonisation behind them.

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said that he is on the path to victory at the US Presidential elections and is prepared to wait till all the votes are counted.

Biden said that the process of counting all the votes must continue and he will not let it stop.

“Democracy works. Your vote will be counted,” he said.

He said that tensions are high after a tough election yet the people must remain calm and let the process work out.

“Strong disagreements are inevitable in a democracy. Strong disagreements are healthy. They are a sign of a vigorous debate. Of deeply held views. The purpose of our politics isn’t to fan the flames of conflict but to solve problems,” he said.

Joe Biden said that he will represent the whole nation and called on America to work together and put the election behind them once its over.

He said that he has already had talks on the key issues that must be addressed after the election.

One of the main issues he hopes to address is the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed hundreds of lives in the US.

He also said that he will focus on the boosting the economy which has taken a hit as a result of the pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)