By Indika Sri Aravinda

A coronavirus third wave could be more dangerous than the first and second wave, the Health Ministry has warned.

Health Ministry Spokesman Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara told the Colombo Gazette that there is a fear a third wave of the coronavirus will spread around the world early next year.

He said that experts have warned a third wave could be more dangerous than the first and second wave.

“We will need to live with the coronavirus for at least another two years,” he said.

Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that if the world fails to find a cure to fight the coronavirus second wave then they, including Sri Lanka, will have to face a more dangerous third wave.

He said that the health authorities continue to advise the public on the precautions that must be taken to contain the second wave in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Bandara said that washing the hands and sanitising even the shoes after going out is important to ensure the virus does not enter a house. (Colombo Gazette)