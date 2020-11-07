Another four coronavirus related deaths in Sri Lanka taking total to 34

Another four coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka taking the total death toll to 34, the Health Ministry said.

The Government Information Department quoted the Health Ministry as saying two of the victims are residents of Colombo 10, one is a resident of Wellampitiya and the other a resident of Ganemulla.

The Health Ministry said that a 42-year-old woman from Colombo 10 had died at her residence. A PCR test had confirmed that she had the coronavirus.

The second victim is a 69-year-old woman from Colombo 10. She died on admission to hospital and tests found that she had the coronavirus.

The third victim reported today is a 67-year-old man who had pneumonia. He died at his residence in Wellampitiya and a PCR test found that he had the coronavirus.

The fourth coronavirus victim is an 88-year-old woman from Ganemulla. She died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Angoda Fever Hospital) and was linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster. (Colombo Gazette)