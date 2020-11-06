Two more coronavirus patients detected in Kalmunai

By Farook Sihan

Two more coronavirus patients have been detected from the Irakkamam area in Kalmununai in the Ampara district.

Kalmunai Regional Health Services Director Dr. G. Sugunan said that the latest coronavirus patient to be reported from Kalmunai was employed at a bookstore in Colombo and had travelled to Colombo daily.

PCR tests conducted on the family members of the patient had confirmed on Wednesday (04) that the patient’s father and brother had also contracted the virus.

The two men, who were reported as the latest coronavirus cases to be detected in Irakkamam, Kalmunai, are to be transferred to hospital for treatment today.

Kalmunai Regional Health Services Director Dr. G. Sugunan said that 20 persons were earlier detected to have contracted the coronavirus in Kalmunai following links to the Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, and Peliyagoda clusters.

A total of 22 coronavirus patients have been detected from the Ampara district since the latest outbreak, he added. (Colombo Gazette)