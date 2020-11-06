Twenty children, 12 mothers infected so far at Lady Ridgeway

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A total of 20 children and 12 mothers have been detected with COVID-19 so far from the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Borella, Colombo.

The Public Health Inspector (PHI) in charge of the hospital Anura Thilakasiri told Colombo Gazette that a male doctor employed at the hospital was the latest patient to test positive for COVID-19.

The PCR test results of the doctor received yesterday (05) had confirmed he had contracted the virus.

The doctor is suspected to have contracted the virus from a relative living close to his residence in Kelaniya, who had also tested positive for the virus recently.

Two other doctors who were identified as first contacts of the infected patient have been placed in self-quarantine.

Thilakasiri said that PCR tests have been conducted on the two doctors as well as all patients in the ward visited by the infected doctor. (Colombo Gazette)