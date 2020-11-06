Sri Lanka to crackdown on irregular migration of domestic workers to Oman

Sri Lanka is to crackdown on irregular migration of female domestic workers to Oman.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Sultanate of Oman has introduced a new procedure in coordination with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and the Omani authorities concerned to curb irregular migration of Sri Lankan female domestic workers into the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the new procedure, Directorate General of Passports and Residence of Royal Oman Police will issue employment visa to the Sri Lankan female domestic workers only if the Recruitment Agencies or Individual Sponsors submit the “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) issued by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat together with the employment contract of each Sri Lankan female domestic worker.

Therefore, the Recruitment Agencies and Individual Sponsors are mandated to obtain a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat to recruit Sri Lankan female domestic workers into the Sultanate of Oman.

Accordingly, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat hereby advises all the Recruitment Agencies and Individual Sponsors who wish to recruit Sri Lanka female domestic workers for employment in the Sultanate of Oman, to abide by the following procedure:

1. To submit the employment contract of each Sri Lankan female domestic worker to the Ministry of Manpower as well as to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman for necessary attestations.

2. To submit the employment contract attested by the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat for authentication.

3. To take necessary actions to register the Sri Lankan female domestic worker with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), which is the statutory body of the Government of Sri Lanka for regulating foreign employment of Sri Lankans by sending the employment contract authenticated by the Sri Lanka Embassy.

4. To then submit a request letter to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat, for the issuance of “No Objection Certificate” (NOC), after registration of the female domestic worker with the SLBFE.

5. The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat will issue the “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) after verification of the mandatory registration of each Sri Lankan female domestic worker with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE)

6. To then submit the employment contracts together with the “No Objection Certificate”(NOC) issued by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat, to the Directorate General of Passports and Residence of the Royal Oman Police, for the issuance of necessary employment visa for Sri Lankan female domestic workers to work in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat said that the Embassy will issue the “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) free of charge for this purpose. The new procedure of the issuance of “No Objection Certificate” by the Embassy of Sri Lanka is being implemented with effect from 01st October 2020.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat has requested Sri Lankan female domestic workers who wish to seek employment in the Sultanate of Omanto to be aware of the new procedure and to request their Recruitment Agencies or Individual Sponsors to follow the steps referred to above.

The Embassy urged prospective Sri Lankan female domestic workers not to fall victims to the unscrupulous agencies/individuals who promise employment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman under the category of visit/tourist visa through any third country.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat has also requested all the foreign and local Recruitment Agencies and Individual Sponsors who wish to recruit Sri Lankan female domestic workers in the Sultanate of Oman, to strictly abide by the procedure referred to above and to cooperate with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat to curb irregular migration/trafficking of Sri Lankan female domestic workers. (Colombo Gazette)