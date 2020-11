Sri Lanka has recorded its 30th coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said today.

The victim is a 23-year-old resident of Colombo 15. He died while recieving treatment at the Angoda Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).

The victim had been diabetic at the time he had contracted the coronavirus.

Yesterday (Thursday) five coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka.

Of the five people who died, four were from Colombo and one from Wellampitiya. (Colombo Gazette)