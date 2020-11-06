Police to strictly enforce quarantine curfew over weekend

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Police will strictly enforce the quarantine curfew over the weekend, the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the public must stay at home and limit their movements.

“We will enforce the curfew today (Friday) and over the weekend,” he said.

A quarantine curfew is currently enforced in 112 Police areas in the Western Province, the Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda Police areas, and areas under the Kurunegala Municipal Council.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police have arrested 2532 people from the day the curfew was enforced in these areas.

The Police spokesman said that 382 vehicles have also been seized during this period.

He said that during the 24-hours ending at 6am today the Police have arrested 139 people.

The curfew enforced in the entire Western Province last week is expected to be lifted on Monday.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had said yesterday that the 10-day curfew was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Western Province.

“The President has no intention of continuing with the curfew in the Western Province from Monday,” the Army Commander said.

The Army Commander said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to take all steps to contain the spread of the virus during these few days and lift the curfew in the Western Province. (Colombo Gazette)