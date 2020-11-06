Over 2000 COVID-19 patients in Colombo District

By Easwaran Rutnam

Over 2000 coronavirus patients have been detected in the Colombo District so far, officials said.

Colombo District Secretary / Government Agent Pradeep Yasaratne said that over 5800 families have been quarantined in the Colombo District.

He said that approximately 20,000 individuals have ben quarantined in the Colombo District so far.

“Health officials have informed us that over 2000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Colombo District so far,” he said.

Colombo is currently under a quarantine curfew and the authorities are expected to decide today (Friday) if the curfew should be lifted on Monday or not.

Pradeep Yasaratne said that steps have been taken to provide essentials to the families in the Colombo District through delivery services.

However, he said that unlike earlier, a number of restrictions have been enforced on delivery services in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo.

He also said that dry ration packs have been delivered to families placed under home-quarantine in the Colombo District.

“If any family in quarantine have not received their food baskets they can inform the Police officer who monitors their house daily or they can contact the Colombo District Secretary office via telephone number 0112369139 ,” he said.

Yasaratne also said that steps have been taken to assist people in elders homes and children’s homes in areas placed under isolation or curfew in the Colombo District. (Colombo Gazette)