The GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 will be held as scheduled from 18–28 January 2021, the Education Ministry confirmed today.

In August the Education Ministry had announced that schools will close for the third term holidays on Christmas Eve while the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 will be held in January.

Education Minister, Professor G. L. Peiris announced today that the exam will be held as scheduled from 18–28 January 2021. (Colombo Gazette)