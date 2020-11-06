Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to reach final

Jasprit Bumrah’s 4-14 helped Mumbai Indians reach the final of the Indian Premier League with a dominant 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan earlier scored half-centuries as Mumbai posted 200-5 from 20 overs. Delhi were reeling at 0-3 in their run-chase, before reaching 143-8. They can still make the final if they beat the winners of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who meet on Friday. Reigning champions Mumbai go through to Tuesday’s final in Dubai and are one win away from their fifth IPL trophy. Going into the match, 13 of the last 17 matches of this year’s IPL had been won by sides chasing, justifying Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer’s decision to field first.

However Mumbai posted an imposing total thanks largely to Yadav’s 51 from 38 balls, his fourth half-century of the tournament, and Kishan’s quickfire 55 from 30 deliveries.

There were also contributions from South Africa opener Quinton de Kock – who scored 40 from 25 balls – and some explosive hitting from India batsman Hardik Pandya who blasted a 14-ball 37.

The Delhi Capitals run-chase got off to a dreadful start as the top-order all fell without scoring, New Zealand seamer Trent Boult claiming a double-wicket maiden in the opening over.

Australia batsman Marcus Stoinis offered some resistance with 65 from 46 balls, before being dismissed by Bumrah.

The seamer, who is this year’s leading IPL wicket-taker with 27 dismissals so far, bowled with accuracy and precision to record his career best IPL figures. (Courtesy BBC)