Badugama New Colony in Kalutara reopened

The isolation imposed on the Badugama New Colony area in Mathugama in the Kalutara district has been lifted.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the isolation has been lifted with immediate effect.

A number of areas in the Kalutara district were declared as isolated areas in October due to the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the isolation declared in all villages in the Kalutara district were lifted from end of October, except for the Badugama New Colony area in Mathugama. (Colombo Gazette)