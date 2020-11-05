Twitter censors Trump’s tweets about ‘disappearing’ ballots

US President Trump’s Twitter account was a sea of warning labels Wednesday afternoon as the commander-in-chief furiously tweeted about “disappearing” and “surprise” ballots as he trails Joe Biden in must-win states.

The social media platform censored four of the president’s tweets about the nail-biting 2020 race, claiming he broke Twitter’s civic integrity policy by spreading information that could be “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

With the presidential race still undecided, Twitter quickly hid Trump’s claims that “ballot dumps” were occurring and that unnamed sources were working hard to make his advantage in the state of Pennsylvania “disappear.”

Some users were also prevented from sharing the commander-in-chief’s missives.

Facebook also added a fact check box to the president’s claims which suggested he was confused by basic democracy and was blaming legitimate absentee ballots for his dwindling lead over Biden.

The Trump administration has been locked in a bitter dispute with the tech titans after they began policing his tweets and posts and labeling them as “misinformation,” threatening to curtail the platforms’ liability protections.

With pundits increasingly backing Biden to become the next president of the United States, Trump spent Wednesday in the White House residence as his campaign threatened to challenge the results. (Courtesy New York Post)