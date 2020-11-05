Sri Lanka’s voice being heard globally

Educators Summit, 5th November 2020

2020 will be a year we all remember, beyond the direct impact of CV-19 on societies and communities around the world – it’s been a year that saw economies and industries crash, supply chains crumble and daily processes and routines turned upside down.

Key issues and pressure facing the fashion industry prior to CV-19 have only amplified and the priority and importance of finding solutions to the multitude of complex issues is paramount. From slumping global demand, shrinking retail landscape and world-wide cancelled orders – if there is one thing that we have learnt from CV-19, it was that we were not prepared and the cracks between the supply chain, industry and education, have only widened.

Much of the key issues stem from the boom of fast fashion in the past two decades, which rests on a model of mass-production that prioritises profit and growth over social and sustainable responsibility. But as supply chains, and their injustices, become more transparent, the consumer demands change. Change can only occur when the right leaders, policies and visionaries are in place.

Core to change is Education!

To address this ever growing need, international forum platform PI Apparel together with Institute of Future Creations, KEA and Circular Economy have organized a global summit Sustainability in Education – The Educators’ Summit 2020 on Thursday November 5th.

This virtual summit will see academics, students and industry from around the world gather virtually to discuss the pressing issues of what role does fashion design education play in creating the change needed for a sustainable future and Sri Lanka will be heard!

Co-founder and organizer of the summit Robert Meeder who resides between Hong Kong and Sri Lanka says, “It’s been a perfect opportunity to invite and ensure all the key design schools of Sri Lanka participate in this very important global event. I am excited to see the positive response and participation of key schools; University of Moratuwa, Lanka Institute of Fashion Technology, Academics Group, AoD, AMDT as well as key industry players such as Selyn and Hirdaramani Group.

Nikhil Hirdaramani, Director, Hirdaramani International Exports says, “Industry participation and support for academia through collaboration and international partnerships is fundamental. We’ve been working with schools from around the world for many years and with a changing market and landscape its fundamental for the future of fashion that Sri Lanka engages and connects with the world.”

Academics Group, Sri Lanka’s first cross-sector education think tank founder Kandeban Balendran says “Such a global event that unites and brings together cross institutional participation in Sri Lanka is crucial! We need to see more international collaboration between schools, research institutes and industry in order for Sri Lanka to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

Even more exciting is Sri Lanka’s representation by University of Moratuwa fashion design student, Sanjani Wijekoon on the global youth panel discussion which aims to “listen” to the future leaders of tomorrow. Sanjani Wijekoon was selected amongst many global students vying to represent their country, their concerns and vision for a better tomorrow. Sanjani will be on a panel with 5 other youth from around the world to share her view and thoughts as a change maker. “I am so excited to have been selected and invited to participate in such an important global summit!” says Wijekoon.

This virtual event invites core educational and industry players from across the sector to discuss and explore the role and importance of education in this shift, and specifically what skills and competencies are needed to promote and underpin a brave new world of sustainable fashion.

The summit is open to all students, academics and industry persons interested in circularity and sustainability for a better tomorrow. For further information and free registration please visit https://apparel.pi.tv/spotlights/2020/sustainability