Sri Lanka to send back another 82 containers with garbage to UK

Sri Lanka is to send back another 82 containers with garbage to the United Kingdom (UK).

Additional Director General of Customs Sunil Jayarathne said that as part of an ongoing process to send back garbage containers to the UK, steps will be taken to send back another 82 containers of waste from the Colombo Port to the United Kingdom tomorrow (Friday).

A vessel with 65 containers and another vessel with seven containers will depart Colombo tomorrow morning while a vessel with 10 containers is will also leave tomorrow.

The operation in this regard will be handled by Ashrof Samsudeen, Superintendent of Customs, Ms. Thilini Jayasundara, K.K.M. Saleem, P. G. Gagana, Assistant Superintendents of Customs and the team under the supervision of S. Ananadaeaswaran, Additional Director General of Customs, S.P.I. Balasooriya, Director Social Protection and under the directives G.V. Ravipriya, Director General of Customs, Major General (Retired).

The Court of Appeal had this month ordered the authorities to send back 242 containers with garbage to the United Kingdom.

The order was issued after a case filed by an environmental group was heard in court.

Last month Sri Lanka had sent back 21 containers of garbage to the UK.

The 21 containers were part of 263 containers sent illegally to Sri Lanka from the UK in 2017.

Officials at the Colombo port discovered the rotting waste after a foul smell emerged from the containers, which had been imported under the cover of metal recycling.

The imports contained a mixture of mattresses, plastics and hospital waste. (Colombo Gazette)