SLT Fibre creates smart lifestyles for residents of Unitown Residencies

A unique smart home solution to complement Unitown residents’ unique lifestyles

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the leading ICT and digital solutions provider in the country recently entered into an agreement with Asian Silk Route Private Limited, a company specializing in condominium development and construction, to facilitate Unitown Residencies with a unique Smart Home Solution powered by SLT Fibre. The official agreement signing took place recently at SLT’s head office premises, Colombo Fort, with the participation of authorized signatories: Zhou Wansho, Chairman and Fazmin Shahabdeen, Director Operations of Asian Silk Route and Imantha Wijekoon, Chief Sales Officer and Chethana Attanayake, General Manager of SLT. Other representatives from both the companies were also present to witness the agreement signing.

Unitown Residencies, the latest condominium project undertaken by Asian Silk Route, promises a unique living experience together with unique living space design and amenities, right at the heart of Colombo city, in Colombo 9. The 10-storied condominium will comprise of 64 luxury apartments. SLT will be responsible for the ICT infrastructure of the building, and will ensure that residents are provided with state-of-the-art services which include crystal clear telecommunications, the latest ultra-fast broadband connectivity provided through fibre technology and the next revolution in entertainment television, PEO TV. SLT will also set up the backbone necessary for a Smart Building promising residents of unique and enhanced digital lifestyles.

“We selected SLT to be our partner for this project because we needed a partner that would be able to match our standards, in terms of the uniqueness that we stand for, and promise to our customers in every aspect of this living space that we are creating,” said Zhou Wansho -Chairman of Asia Silk Route, giving his views on the newly formed partnership. “Having studied SLT’s track record and their capabilities which are being strengthened every day, we feel confident that they possess the competencies required to provide a unique Smart Home experience to our residents that will support us to remain true to our promise made to our customers.”

Imantha Wijekoon, Chief Sales Officer of SLT commented, “We appreciate the confidence that Asian Silk Route has placed on us in entrusting this project to us. We are in the business of creating a Smart Future for Sri Lanka and its residents. We possess the desired competencies and capabilities to provide unique digital solutions that are on par with international standards and we are continuously learning and transforming ourselves to ensure that we remain abreast of change and provide the very best for our clients.” Wijekoon further expressed his confidence in SLT’s ability to add value to the residents of Unitown Residencies by facilitating the construction of a Smart Building powered by SLT’s ultra-fast broadband connectivity provided through the company’s robust fibre technology. SLT promises to provide residents of Unitown Residencies with a unique experience like never before through access to a host of smart services via the company’s fibre broadband connectivity.