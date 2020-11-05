SJB says whales coming ashore fearing Pavithra will jump into sea

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says whales have begun to come ashore fearing news that Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is preparing to jump into the sea.

The SJB called on the Health Minister to do her job before sacrificing herself for the country.

SJB Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara, speaking at a media briefing today, said that the Health Minister has a lot to do before she sacrifices herself.

Bandara said that the Health Minister may have no option but to jump into the sea if she fails to address the coronavirus issue.

“Several whales came ashore in Panadura recently after hearing the news the Minister was going to jump into the sea,” he said.

Over 100 pilot whales had been washed ashore in Panadura this week and a few of them died while the rest were helped back into the water.

Wanniarachchi had this week defended her decision to seek divine intervention to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

She said that while implementing health guidelines, she is also prepared to seek divine intervention.

“I am even willing to sacrifice myself if required,” she said.

Wanniarachchi was criticised on social media after she was seen throwing a pot of water, which some termed as “miracle water” into the river to seek divine intervention. (Colombo Gazette)