Sampath Bank Group CFO Ajantha de Vas Gunasekara joins Board of Directors

Sampath Bank PLC announced the appointment of Don Ajantha de Vas Gunasekara as Executive Director to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. The resolution on this appointment was passed by the Board at the meeting held on 29th October 2020. Ajantha currently serves as the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) of Sampath Bank PLC, a position he has held since July 2013.

A fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka and the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka, Ajantha counts over 27 years of post-qualifying experience including 20 years at a senior corporate management level in the Banking and Insurance sectors. Prior to joining Sampath Bank, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Hatton National Bank PLC; General Manager – Finance and Corporate Services at HNB Assurance PLC; Finance Manager at Asian Alliance Insurance PLC and Accountant at James Finlay & Company (Colombo) Limited. He served his articles at B. R. de Silva & Co. He also served as a Director of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standard Monitoring Board (SLAASMB) from May 2015 to June 2019.

This appointment further strengthens Sampath Bank PLC’s Board of Directors, which includes seasoned professionals from a wide array of sectors and disciplines, who will continue to leverage their learnings and experiences to power the next phase of Sampath Bank’s growth journey and deliver greater value to the nation.