Over 2300 people arrested for violating quarantine curfew

Over 2300 people have been arrested for violating the quarantine curfew, the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 2393 people have been arrested so far from around the country for violating the quarantine curfew.

He said that over the past 24-hours alone 356 people have been arrested while 18 vehicles have been seized.

A quarantine curfew is currently in force in 112 Police divisions in the Western Province as well as in the Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda police divisions.

The curfew is also in force in the Kurunegala Municipal Council limits.

Meanwhile the Giriulla, Hemmathagama, Mawanella, Bulathkohupitiya and Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha areas have been declared as isolated areas.

The Police spokesman said that curfew and isolated areas had been declared after coronavirus patients were detected in these areas.

He said that travel restrictions continue to be enforced in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested 78 people for not wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing around the country. (Colombo Gazette)