Opposition claims VVIPs have got Chinese vaccine

The opposition claims VVIPs have managed to secure a Chinese vaccine to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed that the vaccine has been obtained from China at a high cost.

SJB Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said that the vaccine costs USD 70 to be injected into one arm.

He says two injections are required to be injected into both arms to ensure the individual does not contract the virus.

Bandara noted that Prime Minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had recently received a coronavirus vaccine shot.

He said that similarly VVIPS in Sri Lanka have purchased the vaccine from China while the public suffer. (Colombo Gazette)