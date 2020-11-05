Isolation placed on Bulathkohupitiya and Galigamuwa lifted

The isolation status placed on the Bulathkohupitiya Police area and the Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha area in the Kegalle District has been lifted from today.

On 2nd November, a number of areas in the Kegalle and Kurunegala districts were declared as isolated areas.

Accordingly, the Kemmathagama, Mawanella and Bulathkohupitiya Police divisions and areas which fall under the Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha were declared as isolated areas.

The Giriulla Police division in the Kurunegala District was also declared as an isolated area.(Colombo Gazette)