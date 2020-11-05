Government wants to see Basil in Parliament

The Government says it wants to see former Minister Basil Rajapaksa in Parliament.

Media Minister and cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that Basil Rajapaksa, together with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was responsible in forming the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Rambukwella said that Basil Rajapaksa created a revolution within four years of forming the SLPP.

“We would like to see Basil Rajapaksa in Parliament. He must be given due respect,” Rambukwella said.

There is strong speculation the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was introduced to pave the way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

Basil Rajapaksa is a dual citizen and the 20th Amendment allows a dual citizen to enter Parliament.

A sitting SLPP Parliamentarian is expected to resign from Parliament to make way for Basil Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)