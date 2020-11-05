First-ever virtual Sri Lanka Economic Summit, 2020 to be held next month

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will be organizing the 20th Sri Lanka Economic Summit (SLES) on the 1st and 2nd of December 2020 and will be conducting the summit virtually for the first time in its history.

The theme of the Summit is ‘Roadmap for Take-Off: Driving a People-Centric Economic Revival’.

The two-day virtual event will bring together key policymakers, business leaders as well as the input of top international thought leaders to identify the steps in developing a Roadmap for Take-off. The theme is reflective of the need to accelerate the economic recovery post the pandemic and focus on key levers to drive a people-centric economic revival.

There will be several sessions linked to the theme which would discuss the role of the private sector and governance mechanism in driving the economic recovery. In depth deliberations on sectors such as Agriculture and Tourism will also take place while local industry and manufacturing will be in focus in terms of upgrading the value-addition by leveraging local resources. The SLES 2020 will also be exploring the role of leveraging technology in terms of driving economy revival. The audience will also be able to better understand the policy options and outlook in terms of the local and global economic recovery.

Participants are able to register for the entire two-day summit, or pick the sessions of their choice, an opportunity offered for the first time. The Chamber looks forward to delivering a, unique, digitally transformed experience to all participants this year. The Economic Summit last year focused on ‘Recalibrating Sri Lanka’s Economic Trajectory Towards 2025 (RE-SET 2025) and had over 450 participants from across a wide spectrum of professions, which included Chairpersons, diplomats, academia, scholars, and senior government officials.

Registrations for the event are now open. For further information, please contact Niroshini on [email protected] or 0115588852; or Alikie on [email protected] or 0115588805.