Employees of private security firms allowed to travel to work

Employees of private security firms have been allowed to travel to work in curfew enforced areas.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that it has been decided to allow employees of private security firms to use their company Identification Cards (ID) to travel to work in curfew areas.

He noted that the decision was taken as private security firms provide security to several private companies.

As a result the service provided by security firms will be recognised as an essential service.

He also said that curfew passes will not be required to transport ice or fish.

Employees of over 100 institutions have already been allowed to travel to their place of employment in curfew areas.

The Government and private institutions have been permitted to travel to work using their office ID or a letter from the company confirming they are required to report to work.

Accordingly employees of a number of State institutions, including Ministries and the military and private institutions, including the media and diplomatic missions have been allowed to travel to work using their office ID or a letter from the company. (Colombo Gazette)