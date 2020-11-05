Curfew enforced in Western Province to be lifted on Monday

The curfew enforced in the entire Western Province last week will be lifted on Monday, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said today.

He said that the 10-day curfew was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Western Province.

“The President has no intention of continuing with the curfew in the Western Province from Monday,” the Army Commander said.

The Army Commander said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to take all steps to contain the spread of the virus during these few days and lift the curfew in the Western Province.

He also said that lifting the curfew in parts of the Gampaha District is also being considered.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had said yesterday that he is not prepared to keep the country shut because of the coronavirus.

The President said that everyone should be prepared to carry one with their daily activities while adhering to the health guidelines issued by the authorities.

The President said this at a meeting with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 Prevention held yesterday.

The Task Force on COVID Prevention had updated the President on the current status of the spread of the virus in the Western Province.

The President said that the public cannot be disciplined by enforcing a quarantine curfew. President Rajapaksa said that decisions should be taken with a balanced view, keeping in mind the lives of the people, the economy of the country and all other aspects.

The President pointed out that the country cannot remain closed until a final solution is found to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)