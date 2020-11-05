Central Mail Exchange closed after two people test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Central Mail Exchange in Colombo will be temporarily closed from today (05).

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne told Colombo Gazette that the decision was taken after two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

One staff member had tested positive last week, after his father had fallen ill.

Following the detection, PCR tests were conducted on other staff members during which another individual had tested positive.

Ranjith Ariyaratne said that all staff members of the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo have been instructed to remain in self-isolation at their residences.

Another PCR test is to be conducted on the staff in quarantine in due course, based on the instructions of health authorities.

The Postmaster General said that the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo was closed from today as a precautionary measure, and will remain closed until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)