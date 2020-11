The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) exceeded the 6000 mark today.

The CSE said this is the second time in one month where the ASPI index has exceeded the 6000 mark.

The Index was up by 109.99 points or 1.86% today, while the S&P SL20 index recorded 2,347.40 points.

The CSE added that Sri Lanka recorded a turnover of Rs. 4.2 billion at the close of trading. (Colombo Gazette)