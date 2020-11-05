Another five coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka taking total to 29

Another five coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, taking the total to 29 deaths so far.

Of the five people who died, four are from Colombo and one is from Wellampitiya.

A 46-year-old resident of Colombo 2 died while receiving treatment in hospital. He had tested positive for the coronavirus and was also a kidney patient prior to his death.

The second coronavirus related death reported today is that of a 68-year-old resident of Wellampitiya. She died after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The third coronavirus related death reported today is that of a 58-year-old resident of Colombo 12. She had died while at home and a PCR test confirmed she was a coronavirus patient.

The fourth coronavirus related death reported today is that of a 73 year-old resident of Colombo 14. She had also died while at home and a PCR test confirmed she was a coronavirus patient.

The fifth coronavirus related death reported today is that of a 74 year-old resident of Colombo 15. He had also died while at home a PCR test confirmed he was a coronavirus patient. (Colombo Gazette)