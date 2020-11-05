AG questions IGP over failure to probe Brandix cluster

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has instructed the Police Chief to provide an update on the investigations conducted pertaining to the coronavirus cluster that was detected from the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda.

AG’s Coordinating Officer State Council Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the AG had instructed acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremeratne to inform him immediately on the team appointed to conduct the investigation.

AG Dappula de Livera issued the directive as it was reported that the Police had not commenced an investigation into the matter as yet, she said.

In October, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera instructed the acting IGP to investigate the spread of the coronavirus from the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda.

The acting IGP was further instructed to submit a progress report on the investigation in two weeks.

Thereafter, a criminal investigation was launched on the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda over the recent coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said at the time that a Police team was appointed to investigate the spread of the virus from the Brandix factory.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the team led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will be guided by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD). (Colombo Gazette)