Three STF camps isolated, 179 policemen infected

Three Police Special Task Force (STF) camps in Sri Lanka have been isolated following the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The Police Media Unit said the STF camps in Kalubowila, Rajagiriya, and Kelaniya were isolated from today.

Meanwhile, a total of 179 Police officers have contracted the coronavirus, since the ‘second wave’ reported following the detection of the Minuwangoda cluster.

The Police Media Unit said that 23 STF personnel are among the infected Police officers.

The officers have been detected from various parts of the country, the Unit added.

Seventy-eight (78) policemen were reported to have contracted the coronavirus by the end of October.

However, on 01st November, the Police reported that 125 policemen had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)