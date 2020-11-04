Sri Lanka sends back 43 Pakistani prisoners

Forty-three (43) Pakistani prisoners who were convicted of drug offenses in Sri Lanka were deported to Islamabad in Pakistan on a special flight this morning.

The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said the group was repatriated after meeting the High Commissioner of Pakistan Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Issuing a statement, the Pakistan High Commission said that Major General Khattak addressed the prisoner at the departure lounge of the Airport.

The High Commissioner advised them to refrain from such crimes in future so as to lead a better life with their loved ones once they reach Pakistan. The life at the prison is not a very encouraging way of living, especially when they had to suffer for their crimes away from their motherland and families for such a long time.

The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo further said that the prisoners were very happy to go back to Pakistan and committed to lead a healthy and productive life once they were out of the prison.

The prisoners thanked the High Commissioner for all the help extended in their long and technical repatriation process including the assistance provided to them by the High Commission of Pakistan while they were waiting for the process to complete, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo added. (Colombo Gazette)