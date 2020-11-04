Sri Lanka records its 24th coronavirus death

Sri Lanka has recorded ts 24th coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said today.
The victim is a resident of Colombo 13.
The Government said that the 79-year-old woman had died in her house yesterday (Tuesday).
A PCR test had confirmed today that she had contracted the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Government Information Department said that a 78-year-old man had died after falling in his house in Colombo 13.
He had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after the fall and had died in hospital.
A PCR test had later found that he had the coronavirus.
However, since he died from the fall his death has not been recorded as a coronavirus related death. (Colombo Gazette)