Sri Lanka records its 24th coronavirus death

Sri Lanka has recorded ts 24th coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said today.

The victim is a resident of Colombo 13.

The Government said that the 79-year-old woman had died in her house yesterday (Tuesday).

A PCR test had confirmed today that she had contracted the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department said that a 78-year-old man had died after falling in his house in Colombo 13.

He had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after the fall and had died in hospital.

A PCR test had later found that he had the coronavirus.

However, since he died from the fall his death has not been recorded as a coronavirus related death. (Colombo Gazette)