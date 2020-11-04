President not prepared to keep country shut because of Covid

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he is not prepared to keep the country shut because of the coronavirus.

The President said that everyone should be prepared to carry one with their daily activities while adhering to the health guidelines issued by the authorities.

The President said this at a meeting with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 Prevention held today.

The Task Force on COVID Prevention updated the President on the current status of the spread of the virus in the Western Province.

The President said that the public cannot be disciplined by enforcing a quarantine curfew. President Rajapaksa said that decisions should be taken with a balanced view, keeping in mind the lives of the people, the economy of the country and all other aspects.

The President pointed out that the country cannot remain closed until a final solution is found to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The President also instructed the Police to strictly enforce the quarantine curfew regulations in order to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)