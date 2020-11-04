Over 11,900 families home quarantined in Western Province

Over 11,900 families have been home quarantined in the Western Province, following the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 5,715 families were home quarantined after being identified as first contacts of coronavirus patients.

Nearly 6,199 families have been home quarantined after being traced as second and third contacts of patients.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 14 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been appointed to head a team each to closely supervise the residences of those who have been placed in home quarantine.

The Police have received reports of some in home quarantine violating the quarantine order by leaving their residences without a health official or a Police officer.

The Police Spokesman added that action will be taken against those found to be violating the quarantine order under the quarantine law.

Contacts of coronavirus patients have been instructed to undergo quarantine at their residences, after the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 recently decided to home quarantine the first contacts of patients instead of transferring them to quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)