Minuwangoda cluster crosses the 8000 mark

The Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster has surpassed the 8000 mark, as of today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that a total of 8,266 patients have been detected from the Minuwangoda cluster.

From among the patients, 1,041 are employees of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda, while the remaining 7,225 patients are associates of the infected employees.

The NOCPC said that 409 patients were detected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka during the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today.

The Health Ministry had conducted 10,466 PCR tests yesterday alone, while it has conducted 546, 803 PCR tests to date in the country.

A total of 11,744 coronavirus patients have been reported so far in Sri Lanka, with 6,140 patients under medical care and 5,581 patients being discharged after complete recovery.

The NOCPC said that 332 coronavirus patients were discharged after complete recovery within the last 24- hours ending at 06.00am today, adding that they are all patients detected from the Minuwangoda cluster.

The Centre further said that 2,776 persons are undergoing mandatory quarantine at 33 Military-operated quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the Police said over 11,900 families identified as contacts of coronavirus patients have been home quarantined in the Western Province.

The NOCPC added that a total of 23 Covid-related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka since the outbreak in March 2020.

Sri Lanka has recorded 10 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the ‘second wave’ in Minuwangoda. (Colombo Gazette)