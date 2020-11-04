INSEE Cement reaches another milestone promoting circular economy based sustainable recycling solutions with Ministry of Environment

INSEE Cement Sri Lanka, the leading provider of cement in the country, has inked two vital memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Environment and the Central Environmental Authority to support the government’s sustainability agenda particularly towards the national crisis on waste management recently.

INSEE Cement, under the patronage of Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Environment, has been successful in formalising two Private-Public Partnership (PPP) projects supporting the government’s sustainability agenda under the theme ’Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor‘ specially targeting circular economy based sustainable waste solutions in the country.

The MoUs were signed by Nandana Ekanayake, Chairman, INSEE Cement and Sanjeewa Chulakumara, Director INSEE Ecocycle on behalf of INSEE Cement whilst Minister Amaraweera signed on behalf of the Ministry. Chandana Nanayakkara, Head of External Affairs and Channel Development, INSEE Cement and senior government officials were present during the event.

Under this MoU, discarded waste material such as carbon pens and toothbrushes will be collected and repurposed by INSEE Ecocycle, the country’s largest premium waste management solution provider under the INSEE brand. This initiative was launched based on the shared theme ‘Discipline, not Law’, to promote discipline in daily routines as well as to encourage citizens to contribute to build the nation.

Marking the commencement of the partnership, INSEE Cement, the Ministry of Environment and Central Environment Authority, presented a symbolic waste bin to His Excellency, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka recently. Minister Amaraweera, Nandana Ekenayake and senior officials were also present on the occasion. Similar bins will be placed in schools and public places across the island for collection of the discarded items.

Additionally, another MOU was formalized under the project titled ‘Soba Ama’ envisioned by Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, where INSEE Cement is to provide 5,000 plants on a monthly basis to the Ministry to be distributed among the public.

Elaborating on the agreements signed, Nandana Ekanayake said, “Signing these MoUs offer significant opportunities to reduce waste in a sustainable manner while contributing towards the well-being of citizens and having a positive impact on the environment.”