Hong Kong journalist who investigated police is arrested

RTHK chief Leung Ka-wing said the station had been unable to contact Ms Choy after her arrest. Speaking to reporters, he said he was “worried about whether we can continue the way we produce accurate news as before”. Asked if RTHK would put on hold future investigative reporting, he said; “Why should we stop?”

Chris Yeung, the chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, said the authorities were “exhausting every possible way to suppress the press, to make it difficult, if not impossible, for reporters to do their job to dig out the truth”.

A number of politicians also condemned the arrest. Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who was among those injured in the violent attack covered by Ms Choy, described her as a professional journalist who had “asked all the right questions” in the programme.

Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung questioned whether authorities were taking “revenge” on Ms Choy by singling her out for punishment for using tools and techniques used by all investigative journalists.

In August, two Democratic Party politicians were arrested along with 14 others in connection with the violence in Yuen Long.