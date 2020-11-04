Government not keen to continue with curfew

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government is not keen on continuing with the quarantine curfews imposed in various parts of the country due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the lockdown was affecting a number of low-income families, especially daily wage workers.

The public have been urged to cooperate with the Government in its efforts to combat the latest coronavirus outbreak, he said.

The public have been requested to strictly adhere to quarantine and curfew regulations in curfew imposed areas.

The residents of non-curfew areas have been requested to strictly adhere to health regulations, such as wearing face masks and following social distancing.

The Army Commander said that the public have been requested to cooperate with the Government in order to help the country to quickly move forward, in the wake of the pandemic.

A quarantine curfew is currently enforced in 112 Police areas in the Western Province, the Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda Police areas, and areas under the Kurunegala Municipal Council.

The Giriulla, Hemmaththagama, Mawanella, and Bulathkohupitiya Police areas, and areas under the Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha have been declared as isolated areas.

The Government has permitted employees of 107 Government and private institutions to travel to work in curfew areas using their office ID or a letter from the company confirming they are required to report to work. (Colombo Gazette)