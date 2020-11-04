Chinese Communist Party and SLPP hold joint seminar on governance

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) held a joint seminar on governance.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted saying he was honored to be a part of the CPC and SLPP Advanced Seminar on Governance Experience.

The seminar was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the SLPP.

Rajapaksa said the seminar aims to develop institutional cooperation on a political level and at a people level.

“I am hopeful that the youth will lead this,” he tweeted.

Just recently US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had said that China is a predator and continues to violate sovereignty on land and at sea.

While in Sri Lanka, Pompeo had said that democracies like the US and Sri Lanka have a shared vision for free and open shipping lanes.

“These are visions the people of Sri Lanka share with the people of the United States. The Chinese have a different vision. We want to make sure the people of Sri Lanka can exercise their sovereign right to remain independent,” he said.

Concerns have been raised over the years on the Chinese presence in Sri Lanka, in particular over the lack of transparency with its financial dealings in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)