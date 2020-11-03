Strict regulations for delivery services

Delivery services operating in curfew imposed areas have been instructed to strictly adhere to health guidelines issued with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a special system has been introduced to provide curfew permits for institutions to operate delivery services.

The Government has decided to terminate the previously announced system to open grocery stores and pharmacies on selected days for curfew imposed areas, after it was found that the public had failed to follow health guidelines and social distancing while visiting stores.

As a result, a decision has been taken to recommence delivery services and food trucks to distribute essential goods to the public.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that under the new system, supermarkets, Lanka Sathosa, Co-Op City, and other large scale grocery outlets will be grated 15 curfew permits each to operate delivery services.

Food Centres and food outlets will be provided 10 permits each, while pharmacies and stores dealing with the distribution of medicines will be permitted to run their own online delivery systems.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that another system has also been introduced to allow institutions to purchase essential goods from non-curfew areas and to distribute it to curfew imposed areas.

As part of the system, the wholesale stores on 4th Cross Street in Pettah, and economic centres in Veyangoda, Bokundara, Ratmalana, and Narahenpita will be opened under restrictions to enable institutions to purchase essential goods.

These institutions will be allowed to distribute the goods via their own delivery services, but require to obtain curfew permits to enter curfew imposed areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said those who require curfew permits for their delivery services can obtain the relevant permits from their area Divisional Secretariats.

Those engaged in delivery services, as well as the public have been requested to strictly adhere to health guides when distributing and purchasing goods.

Both parties have been requested to wear face masks and follow social distancing at all times, while one member per family have been requested to step outdoors to purchase goods.

The Police Spokesman said these measures could help the Government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)