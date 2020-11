Sri Lanka has recorded its 22nd coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said.

The victim is a 68-year-old woman, a resident of Jampettah Street in Colombo.

The woman had died on 1st November at her home in Jampettah Street.

A PCR test conducted on the remains of the woman found that she had contracted the coronavirus.

The Government said that a family member of the victim had also tested positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)