PCR test confirms Sri Lanka’s 23rd coronavirus death

A PCR test conducted on a 61-year-old woman who had died in her house in Colombo 15 has confirmed that she was Sri Lanka’s 23rd coronavirus victim.

The Government Information Department said that the woman had died inside her house yesterday (Monday).

The woman had the coronavirus symptoms, including fever and a cough at the time of her death.

A PCR test carried out following her death had confirmed she had died as a result of the coronavirus.

Earlier this evening Sri Lanka recorded its 22nd coronavirus related death.

The victim was a 68-year-old woman, a resident of Jampettah Street in Colombo.

The woman had died on 1st November at her home in Jampettah Street.

A PCR test conducted on the remains of the woman found that she had contracted the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)